Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

MARK opened at $0.42 on Monday. Remark has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $44.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Remark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

