Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
MARK opened at $0.42 on Monday. Remark has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $44.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

