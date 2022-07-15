Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Illumina, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Illumina in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $6.72 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

