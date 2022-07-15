Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.10.
NYSE:QSR opened at $51.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,706 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
