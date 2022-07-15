Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Trading 16.1% Higher

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) shares traded up 16.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.37. 1,812,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,649,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). On average, analysts anticipate that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:REVB Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company is developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99a for the prevention or treatment of viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2, variants of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinosinusitis, and others; REVTx-99b for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy.

