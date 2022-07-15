Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Trading 16.1% Higher

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVBGet Rating) shares traded up 16.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.37. 1,812,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,649,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). On average, analysts anticipate that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVBGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company is developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99a for the prevention or treatment of viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2, variants of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinosinusitis, and others; REVTx-99b for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy.

