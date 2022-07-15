Reviewing Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) and 3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX)

3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 3DX Industries and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3DX Industries -647.30% N/A N/A Issuer Direct 14.70% 10.98% 8.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 3DX Industries and Issuer Direct, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3DX Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

3DX Industries has a beta of 3.48, indicating that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 3DX Industries and Issuer Direct’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3DX Industries $410,000.00 10.18 -$2.72 million ($0.04) -1.09 Issuer Direct $21.88 million 4.48 $3.29 million $0.85 30.52

Issuer Direct has higher revenue and earnings than 3DX Industries. 3DX Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats 3DX Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares. It also offers ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. In addition, the company provides investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components; and professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging. It serves individuals, corporate issuers, public and private companies, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, and mutual funds; and professional firms, such as investor relations and public relations firms, as well as the accounting and legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

