Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 248.2% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNMBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($211.00) to €213.00 ($213.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($215.00) to €240.00 ($240.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($187.00) to €251.00 ($251.00) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.80.

Rheinmetall Trading Down 3.6 %

RNMBY stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. 19,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,605. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15.

Rheinmetall Cuts Dividend

About Rheinmetall

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

