ROCKI (ROCKI) Market Capitalization Tops $261,626.13

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, ROCKI has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. ROCKI has a market cap of $261,626.13 and $50,538.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00052376 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024943 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001913 BTC.
ROCKI Profile
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app.
Buying and Selling ROCKI
Receive News & Updates for ROCKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROCKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.