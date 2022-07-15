Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens cut their target price on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.16.

ROKU stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 434,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,549,000 after acquiring an additional 719,792 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,481,000 after acquiring an additional 724,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

