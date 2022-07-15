Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Up 1,370.0% in June

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 1,370.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Ross Acquisition Corp II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 14.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 61,007 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROSS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 118,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

