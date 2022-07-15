Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of ROVR opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $740.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.69. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

