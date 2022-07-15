Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €40.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($69.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($57.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($47.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of VNA opened at €27.69 ($27.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €27.62 ($27.62) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($60.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.64.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

