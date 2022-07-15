RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EENEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.46) to GBX 1,350 ($16.06) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt upgraded RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,350.00.

RS Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EENEF remained flat at $11.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. RS Group has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading

