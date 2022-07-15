Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.24. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 4,256 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $491,026.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 20.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 722,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 120,390 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $7,262,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

