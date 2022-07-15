RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.9 %
RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 52,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,411. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RWEOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($64.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.00) to €47.50 ($47.50) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($45.00) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
Featured Articles
