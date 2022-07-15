RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.9 %

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 52,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,411. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.7014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RWEOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($64.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.00) to €47.50 ($47.50) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($45.00) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Featured Articles

