Safe Haven Trading Down 11.8% This Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $2.43 million and $68,831.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.00739336 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.