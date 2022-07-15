SafeBlast (BLAST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $541,744.21

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $541,744.21 and approximately $74,346.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,628.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00502235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00254277 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005594 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

