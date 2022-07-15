Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 115.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,520. Safehold has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.21.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,921,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,589,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after buying an additional 159,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safehold by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,645,000 after buying an additional 173,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Safehold by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Safehold by 4.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 197,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

