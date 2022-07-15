Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $8.79 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.0% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.48. The company had a trading volume of 581,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,561. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.80 and a 200-day moving average of $392.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

