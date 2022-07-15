Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Shares Down 42.3%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 42.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

