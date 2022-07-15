Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,443 shares of company stock valued at $15,321,434. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $163.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.70. The stock has a market cap of $163.05 billion, a PE ratio of 156.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

