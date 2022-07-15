Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) & BARK (NYSE:BARK) Head to Head Comparison

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sally Beauty and BARK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 2 2 0 0 1.50 BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sally Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $18.70, suggesting a potential upside of 55.06%. BARK has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 745.77%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

Risk and Volatility

Sally Beauty has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sally Beauty and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 6.66% 104.07% 9.79% BARK -13.46% -35.66% -19.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Sally Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sally Beauty and BARK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.88 billion 0.33 $239.86 million $2.27 5.31 BARK $507.41 million 0.46 -$68.30 million ($0.48) -2.79

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sally Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sally Beauty beats BARK on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair, and L'Oreal, as well as exclusive-label brand merchandise. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store name. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico, and Olaplex. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated 4,777 stores, including 134 franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. It also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors, open-line distributors, direct sales, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

