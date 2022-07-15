Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAXPY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.00) to €45.50 ($45.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

SAXPY opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.04. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.3967 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sampo Oyj’s payout ratio is 50.18%.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

