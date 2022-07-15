Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.00

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.89). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.90), with a volume of 46,227 shares.
Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £53.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.
Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Company Profile
Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.
