Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Up 286.8% in June

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 537,300 shares, an increase of 286.8% from the June 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 447.8 days.

Sandfire Resources Stock Down 8.4 %

OTCMKTS SFRRF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. Sandfire Resources has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sandfire Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

Further Reading

