Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sands China Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,286. Sands China has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29.
About Sands China
