Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Underperform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $84.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $141.10 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.74.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 16.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

