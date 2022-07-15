SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Increased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SAP by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($104.00) to €93.00 ($93.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $85.62. 36,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,088. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.46.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

