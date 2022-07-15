Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,183.56

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,183.56 ($14.08) and traded as low as GBX 1,037 ($12.33). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,078 ($12.82), with a volume of 198,369 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,047.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,180.17.

In other Savills news, insider Mark Ridley sold 20,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($12.84), for a total transaction of £217,674 ($258,889.15).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

