Scala (XLA) Price Reaches $0.0001

Scala (XLA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $544,983.30 and approximately $185.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00052376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024943 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network.

Buying and Selling Scala

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.