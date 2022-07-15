Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.62

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $4.10. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 13,710 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Schmitt Industries ( NASDAQ:SMIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 209.36% and a negative net margin of 28.53%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Schmitt Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

