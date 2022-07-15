Scholastic (SCHL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st.
Scholastic Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89.
SCHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Scholastic Company Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
