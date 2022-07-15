Scholastic (SCHL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 43.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 56.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

