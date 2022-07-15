Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,792,000 after buying an additional 1,571,002 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 881,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $36.53 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39.

