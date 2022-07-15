Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.05 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

