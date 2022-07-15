Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s 6th Largest Position

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,823 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,363,000 after buying an additional 1,078,738 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,997,000 after buying an additional 805,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,588,000 after buying an additional 765,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.