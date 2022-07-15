Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Reduced by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

SCHP opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.