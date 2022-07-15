Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is North Star Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,481 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $41,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,033. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

