Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,687 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $14,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

