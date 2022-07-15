Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is JNBA Financial Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,684 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $32,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Institutional Outflows and Inflows
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.
SCHD opened at $70.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.
