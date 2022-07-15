Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. 25,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.