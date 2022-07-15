Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,159,000 after buying an additional 1,665,976 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,611,000 after buying an additional 1,381,085 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,508,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,997 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,980. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

