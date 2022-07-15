Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

