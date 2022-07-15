Scotiabank Increases MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$64.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

