ScS Group (LON:SCS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $162.58

Shares of ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.58 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 149.94 ($1.78). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 149.94 ($1.78), with a volume of 21,924 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.86. The company has a market cap of £57.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2,608.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

