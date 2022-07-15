Sernova (TSE:SVA) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$3.75 target price on shares of Sernova in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

TSE:SVA opened at C$1.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$310.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. Sernova has a 1-year low of C$0.94 and a 1-year high of C$2.22.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

