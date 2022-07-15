Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Service Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -6.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

SVC opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Several research firms recently commented on SVC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,719,000 after acquiring an additional 121,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 147,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 626,831 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

