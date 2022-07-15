Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Update

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the June 15th total of 11,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SESN. TheStreet raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $180.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 44.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

