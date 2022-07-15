Seven Hills Realty Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of SEVN opened at 10.76 on Friday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52 week low of 9.92 and a 52 week high of 11.85.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Seven Hills Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

