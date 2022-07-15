Shard Price Hits $0.0362 on Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Shard has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $619,057.80 and approximately $202.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

