Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $1.56

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.62. Sharecare shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 3,290 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Sharecare Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $534.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.17.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AAF Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sharecare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

