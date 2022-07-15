Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 441,184 shares.The stock last traded at $26.08 and had previously closed at $25.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after buying an additional 2,999,641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 81.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after buying an additional 3,783,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,424,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,687,000 after buying an additional 508,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 31.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,668,000 after buying an additional 2,009,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

